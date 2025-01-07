First Made-in-India Train Set Launched for Namma Metro's Yellow Line

On Monday, Manohar Lal Khattar, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, launched the first train set made in India for the Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru.

He spoke online and said that Bengaluru, known for technology and innovation, is working hard to solve city problems by improving metro services, which will help many people.

Tejasvi Surya, a Member of Parliament, talked about the delay in the Yellow Line project, which was supposed to be finished in 2017. He explained that it was delayed because of reasons like COVID-19. He promised that the project will be finished soon and that over 2.5 lakh people will use it once it’s ready.

Surya also said that by February, another train set will be ready, and more will come in March and April to finish the Yellow Line faster.

The Yellow Line of Namma Metro will help reduce traffic in busy places like Electronic City and Silk Board. The line will cover 18.8 kilometers and have 16 stations, connecting important areas of Bengaluru. It will also make it easy to change trains at three stations: Silk Board, RV Road, and Jayadeva.