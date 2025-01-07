  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Bengaluru

First Made-in-India Train Set Launched for Namma Metro's Yellow Line

First Made-in-India Train Set Launched for Namma Metros Yellow Line
x

First Made-in-India Train Set Launched for Namma Metro's Yellow Line

Highlights

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launches the first domestically made train set for Bengaluru's Yellow Line. The project aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the city

On Monday, Manohar Lal Khattar, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, launched the first train set made in India for the Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru.

He spoke online and said that Bengaluru, known for technology and innovation, is working hard to solve city problems by improving metro services, which will help many people.

Tejasvi Surya, a Member of Parliament, talked about the delay in the Yellow Line project, which was supposed to be finished in 2017. He explained that it was delayed because of reasons like COVID-19. He promised that the project will be finished soon and that over 2.5 lakh people will use it once it’s ready.

Surya also said that by February, another train set will be ready, and more will come in March and April to finish the Yellow Line faster.

The Yellow Line of Namma Metro will help reduce traffic in busy places like Electronic City and Silk Board. The line will cover 18.8 kilometers and have 16 stations, connecting important areas of Bengaluru. It will also make it easy to change trains at three stations: Silk Board, RV Road, and Jayadeva.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick