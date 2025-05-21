Heavy Rains Flood Bengaluru – Cognizant Says Work From Home

Heavy rain has flooded many parts of Bengaluru, causing big problems in the city. Because of this, the company Cognizant told its workers to work from home on May 20. Cognizant has about 40,000 workers in the city.

What Happened?

From May 18 to 20, Bengaluru got a lot of rain — over 240 mm. On Sunday alone, it rained 104 mm. This is one of the heaviest rains in many years.

Places like Koramangala, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, and BTM Layout are full of water. Roads like Silk Board and Hosur Road are badly flooded.

Flyovers and underpasses are under water.

Buses and public transport stopped working.

Lakes are full and water is on the roads.

People couldn’t enter Manyata Tech Park because of deep water.

What Are Companies Doing?

Cognizant told its workers to stay home and stay safe.

But other big companies, like Infosys and L&T Tech, have not told all their workers to work from home yet. Infosys has a 3-day office policy, so some workers can stay home. L&T Tech lets teams decide.

Many workers are confused. Roads are flooded, and they don’t know if they should go to the office.

What Did Leaders Say?

PC Mohan, a leader from Bengaluru, said all tech companies should let people work from home for a few days.

DK Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, said the government will work to fix the city’s problems for the future.

What’s Next?

More rain is coming. Workers hope other companies will also let them stay safe and work from home.



