Home Guard Under Investigation for Aiding Bengaluru Molestation Accused, Reports Say

A home guard working at Bellandur police station in Bengaluru is being investigated. She is accused of helping a man who molested a young woman.

According to Hindustan Times, the incident happened on 3 April 2025. The attack took place in Suddaguntepalya, near BTM Layout in Bengaluru.

CCTV footage showed a man following two women on the street. He suddenly grabbed and harassed one of them. The woman shouted for help, and the man ran away.

The video went viral online.

The accused is 29-year-old Santosh Daniel. He works as a driver at a Jaguar showroom.

Police filed a case for assault, sexual harassment, and stalking. It was hard to find him at first. Police checked over 700 CCTV cameras in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. They finally arrested Santosh in Kerala on 13 April 2025.

During the investigation, police found out that a female home guard helped him escape. She is a single mother in her 30s and a close friend of Santosh.

After coming to know about the news, she warned him and told him to throw away his phone and SIM card. She also gave him a new SIM card in her name and ₹10,000 in cash.

They both ran away to Kerala together. The woman is now being questioned by the police. She said she helped Santosh because she believed he was innocent. They are both from Gulbarga Colony in Tilaknagar.

Santosh is now in police custody. The investigation is still going on.