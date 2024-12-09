Karnataka Police Launch ‘Drugs Free Karnataka’ App

Bengaluru : In a proactive effort to combat the growing drug menace, the Karnataka police department has introduced a mobile application, ‘Drug Free Karnataka’ on Saturday. The app is designed to facilitate public participation in reporting drug-related activities and strengthening the fight against narcotics in the state.

Now available for download on Google Playstore, the app allows citizens to anonymously report cases involving drug cultivation, sales, consumption, synthetic drug manufacturing, storage, and transportation. Users can submit reports in either English or Kannada, with the department ensuring complete confidentiality for informants.

A post on X by the Department of Information and Public Relation (DIPR Karnataka) announced the new app stating, “Drug Free Karnataka App has been developed by the police department to control drug abuse. If the public has information about cannabis growers, sellers, consumers, laboratories manufacturing synthetic drugs, collectors, transport systems using this app, they can share it confidentially with the police.”

Reports made through the app are routed to local law enforcement authorities, including Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and other senior officials. Based on the information received, necessary legal action will be taken against those involved, as confirmed by police sources.