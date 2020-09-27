Karnataka reports 8,811 new Coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Saturday reported 8,811 new COVID-19 cases and 86 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,66,023 and the death toll to 8,503, the Health department said. The day also saw 5,417 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 8,811 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 4,083 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of September 26 evening, cumulatively 5,66,023 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,503 deaths and 4,55,719 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 1,01,782 active cases,1,00,950 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 832 are in ICU.

As many as 27 of the 86 deaths reported on Saturday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga (8), Ballari (7), Mysuru (6), Dharwad (4), Bengaluru Rural and Haveri (3), Chikkaballapura, Davangere, Hassan, Koppal, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Vijayapura (2), and Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Kolar and Mandya (1).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 4,083, followed by Ballari (462), Dakshina Kannada (420), Koppal (352), Mandya (255), Kalaburagi (249), Bengaluru Rural (241), Hassan (239), Dharwad (232), followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,16,630 infections, followed by Mysuru (32,348) and Ballari (30,633). Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 1,70,430 discharges, followed by Mysuru with 26,081 and Ballari (25,925). A total of 45,86,780 samples were tested so far, out of which 67,857 were tested on Saturday alone. Among the samples tested today 26,049 were rapid antigen tests.PTI