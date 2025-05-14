Man Arrested in Bengaluru for Posting Instagram Video Threatening Bomb Attack on PM Modi’s House

A man named Nawaz was arrested by the police in Bengaluru. He posted a video on Instagram saying a bomb should be placed at Prime Minister Modi's house. The video spread quickly on the internet. It was made during a time when there were problems between India and Pakistan.

Police saw the video and found it very dangerous. They found Nawaz in a paying guest house in Bandepalya. He is from Electronic City and works as a computer repairman.

The police took him to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. They also found that Nawaz already has another police case about drugs in Tumakuru. Police are still checking why he made such a post.

A police officer, Ramesh Baanoth, said: “He posted a video saying a bomb should be placed at the Prime Minister's house.” Nawaz will be taken to court.

This happened a few weeks after another case in Mangaluru. There, a man on Facebook was in trouble for saying good things about a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The police in Dakshina Kannada also started a case against him for trying to start fights through the internet.











