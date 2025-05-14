  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Bengaluru

Man Arrested in Bengaluru for Posting Instagram Video Threatening Bomb Attack on PM Modi’s House

Man Arrested in Bengaluru for Posting Instagram Video Threatening Bomb Attack on PM Modi’s House
x
Highlights

A man named Nawaz was arrested in Bengaluru after posting a video on Instagram suggesting a bomb attack on Prime Minister Modi’s house. Police found him in Bandepalya and discovered he also has a past drug case. The video was shared during India-Pakistan tensions. Investigation is ongoing.

A man named Nawaz was arrested by the police in Bengaluru. He posted a video on Instagram saying a bomb should be placed at Prime Minister Modi's house. The video spread quickly on the internet. It was made during a time when there were problems between India and Pakistan.

Police saw the video and found it very dangerous. They found Nawaz in a paying guest house in Bandepalya. He is from Electronic City and works as a computer repairman.

The police took him to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. They also found that Nawaz already has another police case about drugs in Tumakuru. Police are still checking why he made such a post.

A police officer, Ramesh Baanoth, said: “He posted a video saying a bomb should be placed at the Prime Minister's house.” Nawaz will be taken to court.

This happened a few weeks after another case in Mangaluru. There, a man on Facebook was in trouble for saying good things about a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The police in Dakshina Kannada also started a case against him for trying to start fights through the internet.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick