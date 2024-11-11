Society should understand God is same for all: K’taka Minister on entry of Dalits in temples

Bengaluru : Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has stated that Dalits are not allowed inside temples at many places across the state. “The society should understand that God is the same for all and ensure equality,” he appealed.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Parameshwara made the statement while reacting to an incident reported from Hanakere village in Mandya district, where the god’s idol was taken away from the temple by upper caste persons for allowing Dalits inside the temple.

Parameshwara stated, “The district administration and the Muzrai department will take action on the Hanakere incident where the idol of the god was taken away. Many such incidents are taking place across the state.”

“In many temples, Dalits are not allowed inside the temples in the state. Society needs to understand this. The times have changed but even today Dalits are denied entry to temples. We are not living in the old era. We have changed and God is the same for all. The times have gone when gods were segregated. Society should understand and everyone should be given opportunity,” Parameshwara stated.

Tension prevailed in the Hanakere village in Mandya district on Sunday after the district authorities made way for the Dalits to enter the temple and worship the deity 'Kalabhairaveshwara' for the first time. After this, on Sunday night, the god’s idol was taken away by the upper caste people opposing the entry of Dalits to the temple.

Reacting to a statement by a religious seer in the state that Children should be given swords instead of pens, he stated, “We will see which law this statement attracts and we will take action. Religion can be propagated but provocations should not be there. Religion is all about righteousness. If they indulge in provocation, then it is unfortunate.”

The religious leaders, irrespective of their religion, do not need politics, he stated.

Reacting to charges of Muslim appeasement, Parameshwara stated, “After Independence, the Congress party is treating all Indians equally. The Constitutional objectives are followed by the party. There is no question of appeasement of Muslims. Dalits, backwards and Muslims remain at the lower strata of the society. We will devise programmes to bring them to the mainstream.”

The Congress party has implemented guarantees in Karnataka for all without seeing their religious or caste backgrounds, he underlined.