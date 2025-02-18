Okaya Elevates Power Backup with Advanced Inverters and Next-Gen Batteries

Okaya Power has revolutionized the power backup industry with its latest offerings: Advanced Inverters and Next-Gen Batteries. Designed to provide uninterrupted power solutions, these products cater to the diverse needs of households, businesses, and commercial spaces. Combining state-of-the-art technology with innovative features and modern designs, Okaya is setting a new standard for reliability and efficiency in power backup systems. Whether you’re seeking the best inverter for your home or a robust inverter battery, Okaya delivers solutions you can count on.

Redefining Inverter Technology

Okaya’s Advanced Inverters are tailored to deliver unmatched performance, with capacities ranging from 700 VA to 6100 VA. Here’s why they stand out:

1. Advanced True Sine Wave Technology

This technology ensures clean and stable energy output, protecting sensitive appliances like TVs, refrigerators, and laptops while enhancing their longevity.

2. Compact Yet Powerful

Okaya's Advanced inverters are designed to be compact yet powerful, thanks to nanotechnology, optimised PCB design, and the use of advanced micro processors. This smart engineering ensures that while the inverter takes up less space, it still delivers unmatched performance and efficiency. Whether it's powering your home appliances or handling sudden power cuts, Okaya’s advanced inverter ensures reliable and consistent backup without compromise.

3. Super Intelli Charge Technology

Okaya inverters feature a charging system that charges batteries 15% faster, offering a significant advantage during frequent power outages.

4. Advanced Auto Reset

Forget manual resets—Okaya’s inverters automatically handle overloads, maintaining uninterrupted functionality under all conditions.

5. Max Load Handling

These inverters can handle up to 100% load, making them suitable for running heavy-duty appliances like mixers, motors, and other energy-intensive devices. Whether you need a UPS inverter for your home or business use, Okaya ensures efficient performance.

















Next-Gen Batteries: Designed for Durability

To complement its Advanced Inverters, Okaya offers Next-Gen Batteries engineered for longevity, efficiency, and reliability. Available in capacities from 80Ah to 260Ah, these batteries are designed to meet a wide range of power needs.

Key Benefits of Okaya Batteries:

1. Compact and Rugged Design

The Super Jumbo Tubular Battery (SJT) is optimized for confined spaces, making it an excellent fit for urban homes and offices.

2. 15% Faster Charging

Paired with Advanced Inverters, these batteries recharge quickly, ensuring you’re always prepared for power cuts.

3. Xtra Backup Design

Delivering 15-20% more backup, these batteries have been rigorously tested in NABL-accredited labs to guarantee consistent performance. This is ideal for those comparing tubular battery options in the market.

4. Advanced Electrolyte Management System (AEMS)

The specially designed vapour recycling system reduces water top-ups by 15%, ensuring smoother operations with minimal maintenance.

5. Advanced Maintenance Features

Hassle-free water top-ups are ensured with a unique crown and vent design, maintaining balanced electrolyte levels across all cells.

Advanced Design Elements

• Protective Hump Design: Safeguard terminals and vent plugs, preventing power loss caused by corrosion.

• Rounded Corners: Reduces the risk of damage from accidental impacts.

• Dust-Resistant Containers: Keeps the battery clean for longer-lasting performance.

• Enhanced Rope Handles: Ensures safe and comfortable handling.

6. Certified Backup Hours

Okaya transparently declares backup hours tested under Urban Metro Heavy Duty (UMHD) load cycles, ensuring trust and reliability. If you’re searching for a battery that provides long-lasting backup solutions, Okaya is the perfect choice.





Reliable Support Across India

Okaya is committed to customer satisfaction, offering extensive service coverage across the country. From on-site service and 24x7 customer support to real-time issue resolution, Okaya’s support network ensures peace of mind with every purchase. If you are searching for a nearby battery dealer, Okaya's extensive network provides seamless and efficient access. To find a nearby Okaya battery store, visit the Okaya website, go to the dealer locator section, and enter your PIN code or location to get the store details.





Why Okaya is Your Best Choice

Okaya’s focus on quality, performance, and customer-first solutions has made it a trusted name in the power backup industry. Whether you’re looking for standalone inverters, batteries, or a complete inverter and battery combo, Okaya has options that deliver on all fronts.





Upgrade Your Power Backup Today

Experience the reliability and performance of Okaya Advanced Inverters and Next-Gen Batteries.

• Explore Okaya’s Advanced Inverter & Battery Range here.

• Shop for Okaya’s Advanced Inverter & Battery Range on Amazon.