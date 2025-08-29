56-cr Jan Dhan accounts hold Rs 2.68L-cr deposits

New Delhi: More than 56 crore bank accounts have been opened under the flagship financial inclusion scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), in the last 11 years, with total deposits amounting to Rs2.68 lakh crore, the government said on Thursday.

Over 67 per cent of the PMJDY accounts are located in rural or semi-urban areas, and 56 per cent of Jan Dhan accounts were opened by women.

“PMJDY has been one of the major channels for delivering benefits under various schemes using Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), providing credit facilities, social security, and enhancing savings and investments,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The scheme has also issued 38 crore RuPay cards, playing a major role in increasing digital transactions to 22,198 crore in 2024-25. The number of RuPay card transactions at PoS and e-commerce has increased from 67 crore in FY 2017-18 to 93.85 crore in FY 2024-25, the government said in a release.