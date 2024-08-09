  • Menu
8.5% growth forecast on IT hiring
Mumbai: With IT companies gradually coming out of the slump and actively ramping up their hiring efforts, a report on Thursday said that recruitment...

Mumbai: With IT companies gradually coming out of the slump and actively ramping up their hiring efforts, a report on Thursday said that recruitment is set to surge with an estimated 8.5 per cent increase in job roles within the industry by next year.

The demand for skilled IT talent is growing after a slow period late last year and early this year. Hiring is set to surge, with an estimated 8.5 per cent increase in job roles within the industry by next year, according to a report by Indeed, a global job matching and hiring platform and a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings.

