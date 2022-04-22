A conclave that highlights business potential of Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: In a move to tap the industrial potential and project the ecosystem present in the state, more so in Vizag, which is poised to become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, a two-day Bizz Buzz Business Conclave started off amid a grand fanfare at Novotel in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Hosted jointly by The Hans India and Bizz Buzz in collaboration with the World Trade Center (WTC), Visakhapatnam, the event was inaugurated by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari in the presence of Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Vara Prasad Reddy, Chief Editor of The Hans India V Ramu Sarma, Managing Director of The Hyderabad Media House K Hanumanta Rao, and Bizz Buzz Editor P Madhusudhan Reddy.

Appreciating The Hans India and Bizz Buzz for facilitating a common platform for the experts, delegates and entrepreneurs from diverse domains to come together and share their insights, the Mayor said Visakhapatnam has all the resources available for the investors to set up their shop. "In terms of connectivity, Vizag has the necessary infrastructure, including port and railways. With the state government deciding to make Vizag as the executive capital of AP, it would be the much sought-after destination to draw the attention of the investors," the Mayor said.

Briefing about the decade-old journey of the media house, Chief Editor of The Hans India V Ramu Sarma highlighted how The Hans India is gradually branching out in different places, including the recent Bengaluru e-edition of the daily. "The two-day conclave aims at witnessing an impressive representation from a cross-section of business sectors and providing valuable insights and perspectives on the business opportunities that exist in the state," said the Chief Editor.

From the registration to the panel discussion, the conclave garnered an encouraging response from the participants, delegates and experts.

A number of topics categorised into IT, electronics and tourism were discussed in detail during the panel discussions on the day-one of the event.

Organisational strategist Krishna Sagar Rao led the panel discussion as chairman that centred on IT, while managing director of Hitech Magnetics and Electronics Private Limited Uma Reddy was the moderator during the panel discussion that focused on electronics. In the end, the panel discussion on tourism was led by IAS officer IYR Krishna Rao.

Meanwhile, Executive director – business development, WTCA, New York, Robin van Puyenbroeck joined the inaugural session in virtual mode. Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy too joined the conclave virtually. The two-day conclave will conclude on Saturday.