Adani Green world’s 1st in water positive drive

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has become the world’s first renewable energy (RE) Independent Power Producer (IPP) to turn water positive across its entire operational portfolio that exceeds a massive 14GW capacity.

AGEL achieved water positivity a year ahead of its FY26 target to set a new standard for sustainability. It is the first and only among global top-10 (in terms of operational RE portfolio) companies to ever reach this milestone.“We don’t just generate green energy. We build it the greenest way possible” said an AGEL spokesperson.

The Adani Group company has been certified water positive by Intertek, a global assurance firm after conducting comprehensive audits and assessment of AGEL’s water accounting data across 103 operational sites, and 85 water conservation sites. It is also the only renewable energy company in India of this scale to be certified water positive, according to a company statement.

Being water positive means adopting practices that not only save water, but also increase water availability in the surroundings.

For industries, this means replenishing more fresh water to nature than they consume in their operations. A water-positive framework involves preserving water, optimising its consumption and contributing to its replenishment. The development is noteworthy, since the majority of AGEL’s solar and wind plants are in landscapes where survival is a challenge and water is a luxury.

AGEL has achieved what few thought possible — turning India’s harshest terrains into sustainability hubs. From unforgiving and the barren expanses of Khavda in Gujarat, and the arid regions of the Thar desert, AGEL’s water positivity has emerged as an oasis of hope and innovation, the company said.