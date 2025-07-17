AI Meets Innovation: Samsung Launches its Future-Forward Business Experience Studio in Mumbai

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has unveiled a state-of-the-art Business Experience Studio (BES) on the 28th Floor of Oberoi Commerz-II, International Business Park, Goregaon East, Mumbai.

This future-focused space showcases seamless interoperability between cutting-edge Samsung devices to offer a wide range of integrated business solutions to B2B partners. The 6,500-square-foot showroom is designed to assist businesses in exploring, planning and innovating across a wide range of commercial landscapes. BES, Mumbai joins Samsung’s sprawling Executive Briefing Centre (EBC) in Gurugram, which showcases the company’s innovative products and B2B solutions.

“At Samsung, we believe that the future of business lies in intelligent experiences that are human-centered, connected, and sustainable. The Business Experience Studio in Mumbai reflects this vision. It is a space where enterprises can engage with our most advanced AI-powered innovations in real-world environments. From smart classrooms to automated hotels, intelligent healthcare tools to paperless banking, we are enabling digital transformation that is meaningful, efficient, and built for scale. This studio is not just a showcase of technology but also a testament to our commitment to building the future of enterprise with our partners in India and across the world,” said JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Commenting on the launch of the BES, Mumbai, Shri Ashish Shelar, Hon’ble Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, said, “As we accelerate the Digital India mission, emerging technologies like AI and VR are reshaping the way industries function, institutions deliver services, and citizens experience the world. Mumbai is at the forefront of this transformation, while driving innovation, collaboration, and future-ready ecosystems. Samsung’s Business Experience Studio is a powerful addition to this journey, bringing global technological leadership closer to our businesses and reinforcing Maharashtra’s position as a leading hub for digital innovation.”

The BES, Mumbai offers clients across sectors, including startups, schools, hotels, hospitals and banks, a curated walkthrough experience through zones that display real-world scenarios, enabling them to drive digital transformation across evolving business environments.

In Zone 1, for instance, visitors will find themselves immersed in intelligent solutions tailored for industry verticals such as Education, Retail & Finance and Healthcare. Smart classrooms and campus solutions feature Samsung’s next-generation interactive displays, tablets, and digital notice boards—all operating in sync—while innovations in digital advertising solutions, soft POS systems, intelligent air quality management systems, and advanced diagnostic equipment power solutions in the retail & finance and healthcare sections.

Unified Solutions is the theme of Zone 2, where Samsung Smart Things Pro demonstrates the future of meeting rooms and hotel rooms with connected AI-powered systems, while Samsung’s revolutionary display, The Wall creates screening solutions for a myriad of scenarios across automotive, government, hospitality and corporate.

Similarly, in Zone 3 of the BES, Mumbai, customers will discover solutions featuring Samsung products, including microwave, side-by-side refrigerators, TVs, ACs, front load washing machines, addressing the needs of businesses functioning in the realms of co-living and startups, along with display of System ACs for commercial spaces. And for clients looking for smart home solutions, Zone 4 impresses with its display of scenarios simulating connected bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms, while immersive gaming and home cinema zones featuring the latest innovations do not fail to surprise the most demanding tech enthusiasts.

Opening Hours: 9:00AM ~ 6:00PM (Monday to Friday)