Alphabet logs in its record $100-bn revenue

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai, CEO and Director of Google’s parent company Alphabet, has announced that the company has achieved its first $100 billion quarter, fuelled by strong double-digit growth across all its verticals, including search, cloud and YouTube.

During Alphabet's Q3 2025 earnings call, Pichai announced that the Gemini app has surpassed 650 million monthly active users, with queries increasing threefold since Q2.

"Cloud had another great quarter of accelerating growth with AI revenue as a key driver. The cloud backlog grew 46 per cent, quarter-over-quarter, to $155 billion. And we crossed $300 million in paid subscriptions, led by growth in Google One and YouTube Premium," said Pichai.

AI Mode, launched globally in 40 languages, now has over 75 million daily active users, and the company shipped 100 product improvements in Q3, he said, adding that AI Mode is already driving incremental total query growth for the company's Search vertical.