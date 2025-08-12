Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

Aluminium prices on Tuesday rose 95 paise to Rs 254.40 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in September increased 95 paise or 0.37 per cent to Rs 254.40 per kg in 522 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.