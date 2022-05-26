AP CM YS Jagan moots Silicon Valley-type ecosystem in Vizag

Vijayawada: Efforts to develop a Silicon Valley-type startup ecosystem in Visakhapatnam by the Andhra Pradesh Government evoked a positive response at the 52nd annual meeting of World Economic Forum at Davos.

Armed with presentations by AP Economic Development Board (APEDB), AP Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (APIIC) and Industries Department, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with founders and CEOs of unicorn startups and assured that the State Government will take all measures required to make Vishakapatnam a unicorn startup hub.

The officials explained that with the second Millennium Tower getting ready, the city-the largest in Andhra Pradesh with annual export IT and ITES turnover of Rs 2,000 crore has bright scope to become a hub for venture capitalists and startups with a value of $1 billion. The government is also setting up a high-end skill university in the city with plans to rope in some big ticket projects.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister discussed the policy decisions to be taken to develop startups in Visakhapatnam and said all required resources will be provided.

Byju's Vice President (Public Policy) Susmit Sarkar said they will extend full support to the education sector in Andhra Pradesh and added that they will set up an R & D centre and provide Byju's curriculum to State students.

Coin Switch Kuber founder and Group CEO Ashish Singhal discussed with the Chief Minister providing scientific technology to secure records of comprehensive land survey in Andhra Pradesh and offered all help in this regard. The Chief Minister interacted with co-founder of 'EaseMyTrip' Prashant Pitti on the tourism sector in the State. Prasanth Pitti said they will give importance to promoting tourism locations in Andhra Pradesh.

Meesho founder CEO Vidith Atreya, Coinswitch Kuber Founder, Group CEO Ashish Singhal, VH AI founder Satish Jaya Kumar and Coursera Vice President Kevin Mills were among those who met the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister later visited Schindler's Training Center near Lucerne to understand the training methods being implemented for skill development in Switzerland.

The Chief Minister interacted with students who are on vocational training and discussed how they are improving their skills. He used a lift of 1929 at the location.