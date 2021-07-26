Azad Engineering wins Boeing parts supply contract

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering has won a contract from Boeing aerospace company to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the aerospace company's products, according to a company release.



The company has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the turbine and aerospace industry. Their technology enhancements over the years, and a continuous culture of quality and industrial safety has made it a trusted partner for customers across the globe. The company will begin delivering the critical components including hydraulic and mechanical fittings to Boeing from Q1 2022.

"We are proud to work with Boeing. The contract is a testament to our commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture. Without a doubt, the cooperation between Azad Engineering and Boeing is a milestone in the growing aerospace ecosystem in Telangana," said Rakesh Chopdar, owner and Managing Director of the Hyderabad company.

"This is an important step in our commitment to the government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to support the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in the country," said Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India.