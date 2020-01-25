Bajaj-Triumph alliance to build mid-capacity bikes

New Delhi: Announcing the formal commencement of their partnership Bajaj Auto and Britain's Triumph Motorcycles, on Friday said that both the companies will jointly manufacture sub Rs 2 lakh bikes. The partnership will build new engine and vehicle platform in the mid-capacity range of 200-750cc.

"The proposition will be aspirational and affordable with a targeted pricing starting under Rs 2 lacs in India. This will create a new entry point to the Triumph range around the world, and ensure Triumph can compete in important large segments of the global motorcycle market, and attract new customers to the brand," a joint statement by both the two-wheeler makers said.