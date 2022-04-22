BBBC completes day 1 successfully

Visakhapatnam: The Bizz Buzz Business Conclave by 'The Hans India' was launched the 'The Hans India Chief Editor Ramu Sarma on Friday morning at Novotel in Vizag on Friday morning at 9 AM. The first session kicked off smoothly. The first session mainly focused on a port of emerging tech.

Around dignitaries or the panelist attended the event and shared their views and ideas. The dignitaries include Gowri Prasad, General Manager, Jio; Mohan Kancharala, Director, TCS; Sairam Vedam, CMO, Cigniti Technologies; C V D Ram Prasad, Director, SPTI, STPI; Krishna Sagar Rao, Organizational Strategist; Murali Krishna Rambhatla, Director, Bentley Systems; Sreedhar Kosaraju, MD, President - ITAAP, Nimaisoft Systems Pvt. Ltd; Aditya K, Co-founder , Amethyst Online Consultants Pvt. Ltd. Anubhav Jain, Business Development Manager, Expedia.

During the first session, all the panelist shared their ideas and also interacted with the students and businessmen gathered on the occasion.

On the occasion, the dignitaries who attended the BBBC appreciated The Hans India for organising such a unique conclave in Visakhapatnam, a city of destiny. Each speaker on the stage has appreciated The Hans India for coming up with such a unique conclave which will be helpful for young generation and enthusiast businessmen.

On the occasion, Sairam Vedam, the CMO of Cigniti Technologies said as a native, in his view, Andhra Pradesh is absolutely perfect and Vizag is awesome and picturesque, the city of destiny. Vizag did trade with the Middle East and Rome in the 6th century; that is the history and business in its genes; we just need to unleash with this conclave, he recalled. He shared the vision that AP and Vizag will be the hub of Co-creation and innovation, which is the next offshoring step.

Similarly, Prasad stresses about the IT revolution and stated data is the fuel of any organisation and there is no growth without data. Out of 5 lakh crore of investment from Reliance Jio, it has spent 24, 000 crores in the last 3 to 4 years Jio with respect to warehouses, network, electronic setup, and office spaces, he added. Jio has been the backbone of the entire world during the pandemic. In the next ten days in Vizag, we will have 100 towers that will be 5G enabled; we will be doing the testing with the government's help, he announced. He also announced that the 5G spectrum may happen in June- July 2022.

On the Occasion, Krishna Rao welcomed everyone and said we would have a focused theme of "transforming Vizag into a port of emerging technologies" that is the narrow focus of the session, which is narrowly Vizag being the destination of emerging trends.

Krishna Rao made some vital statements. He stated that Andhra Pradesh, the name itself, is not a start-up; it is a legacy. The IT revolution kicked up here, and Vizag is no less than Bengaluru if it can be transformed like Telangana, Gurgaon, and other big cities.

He added that the input process output is the critical operation flow for any organisation or state. We need to have the key input for a great output, how Vizag becomes the port of emerging technologies.

After a short break, the second session kicked off smoothly. The session mainly focused on Embedding Bharat's code in the global circuit.

Around 6 dignitaries or the panelist attended the event and shared their views and ideas. The dignitaries include M Nanda Kishore Reddy, IIS, MD - APTS, Group CEO APEITA, IT, E&C Dept., Govt. of Andhra Pradesh; Sanjeev Keskar, CEO, Arvind Consultancy; Uma Reddy (Moderator), MD, Hitech Magnetics & Electronics Pvt. Ltd. Sanjay N, Co-founder, Druva Aerospace; Poornima Shenoy, Board of Director, Dixon Technologies; Jitendra Sharma, MD, Med Tech Zone.

Speaking on the occasion, Poornima shared about her journey from 2005, when she was the President of India Semi Conductor Association. She said she checked the AP State Electronic Policy and three "S" stood out for her S- Skills S- Social Infrastrucre S- Innovation and startups She stressed on right trained manpower to make any business successful.

Similarly, Sanjeev shared about the Ministry of Electronics and IT report that the Electronic manufacturing market, which was at 120 billion dollars last year, will grow by 300 billion dollars by 2025. The ESDM will be going to 400 billion dollars by 2026. It will be a prominent industry from the overall economic point of view .ie. 8% of the whole GDP. He said this sector is critical, and we need to be atmanirbhar for all the power grid technologies. He further added that the electronic sector would create 2 million jobs in the next five years.

Addressing the enthusiasts, Sanjay shared about the journey and how AP can play a vital role in attracting investment and talent and serving the global needs of Sriharikota. He said he started building satellites when he was 19 yrs old, and after 15 years of bachelor's, I am running India's first space technology startup. I encourage AP to bring in a framework where AP builds and launch student satellite. In the next decade, 60K satellites are set to be launched. He requested AP to go one step forward and build an infrastructure that brings a lot of foreign companies and domestic startups under one roof. He urged to look at space as the vertical to grow your business.

Similarly, Nanda Kishore shared the advantages of manufacturing electronic components in AP:

1. The geographical conditions - the state has six major ports and six airports, out of which three are international, so logistic costs will come down drastically compared to any other state.

2. Ecosystem - AP has the world's largest original equipment manufacturer - Foxconn AP has the world's largest original design manufacturer- Wintech AP has a Japan cluster, and a Korean and Taiwan cluster.

3. AP Government Incentives - Govt will establish Electronic manufacturing infrastructures from scratch.

The third session commenced in the evening where more dignitaries joined the conclave. The dignitaries include I Y R Krishna Rao (Moderator), Ex- Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh; K Vijay Mohan, President, Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA); M Balakrishna Reddy, Vice President, SIHRA - South India Hotels and Restaurants Association; Mahesh Aiyar/ Manthosh, CEO, Lemon Tree Hotels; Mr Hoshang Garivala, Director, APAC, Oakwood's; K Ranga Reddy, Chairman - AP &TG, IATO; Bhogavalli Mallikarjuna Gupta, Consultant, Speaker & Author, WTC. During the third session, Union minister G Kishan Reddy virtually addressed the conclave and shared the Central government's idea on the ease of doing business. The dignitaries too shared views and ideas and the session mainly focussed on electronics and industries that helps people in business.

After the questionnaire session, Mementoes were presented to the speakers as a note of thanks.