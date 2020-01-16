BharatFibre partners to bridge the digital divide

Hyderabad: Channel partners of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nig­am Limited will play a major role in bridging the digital divide in the country, said a top BSNL official.

Speaking at the BharatFibre Business Conclave, an education and awareness programme on new emerging technologies and business incentives, Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL Board, said "BharatFibre partners in the rural areas as part of BSNL's Digital Gram Sewak programme have started delivering 200 Mbps high speed broadband to the homes in the villages, aimed at achieving government's Digital India mission.

Various development programmes of state and central government are highly dependent on good internet connectivity to the homes and same has been mandated in the National Digital Telecom Policy."

V Sundar, CGM, Telecom, Telangana Telecom Circle, added," There is huge potential for BharatFibre Business in Telangana with an opportunity for about 200 new partners across the State with very conservative approximation of 10 per cent of household opting for BharatFibre services immediately."