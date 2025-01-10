Bhima Jewels unveils ‘Shine Brighter as you evolve’ campaign

Hyderabad: Bhima Jewels, a celebrated name in the jewellery industry with a 100-year legacy, has launched its new campaign, ‘Shine brighter as you evolve,’ featuring actress Sobhita Dhulipala as the brand ambassador. The campaign is a tribute to the unyielding spirit of women, drawing inspiration from their journey of self-discovery and growth.

Abhishek Bindumadhav, Managing Director of Bhima Jewels, said: “Our legacy is rooted in trust, purity, and craftsmanship, and Sobhita perfectly embodies these qualities. Her elegance, grace, and resilience align seamlessly with Bhima Jewels’ essence.”

Sobhita, reflecting on her association with the campaign, said: “Being part of Bhima Jewels’ legacy is truly an honor. Their commitment to excellence and meaningful storytelling resonates deeply with me. The campaign reflects my own journey of perseverance and transformation.”

The campaign metaphorically aligns a woman’s evolution with the creation of a diamond, emphasising the hard work and resilience required to achieve brilliance. “Much like a diamond, the path to becoming one’s best self is forged over time,” Bindumadhav added.