BoB Q3 net up 6% at Rs. 4,837 crore

Hyderabad: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday reported a 5.6 per cent increase in net profit at Rs4,837 crore in the December quarter due to lower interest income. The Mumbai-based bank had earned a net profit of Rs4,579 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs34,676 crore from Rs31,416 crore in the same period a year ago, BoB said in a regulatory filing. Interest income also rose marginally to Rs30,908 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs28,605 crore in the year-ago period. Moderate growth in profit is due to a nearly 3 per cent rise in Net Interest Income (NII) to Rs 11,417 crore in Q3FY25 compared to Rs 11,101 crore a year ago, BoB MD and CEO Debadatta Chand said during a media briefing.

Operating profit grew to Rs7,664 crore against Rs 7,015 crore in the third quarter of previous fiscal. On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio moderated to 2.43 per cent against 3.08 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, came down to 0.59 per cent from 0.7 per cent at the end of the third quarter last fiscal. However, the overall provisions, excluding tax, increased to Rs 1,082 crore during the quarter from Rs 666 crore a year ago. Net interest margin (NIM) of the bank came down to 2.9 per cent at the end of third quarter against 3.10 per cent in Q3FY24. Sharing the outlook on NIM, he said it should be 3-3.10 per cent during the current fiscal.

Capital Adequacy Ratio declined to 14.72 per cent from 15.96 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year. He said there is no need for fund raising during the current financial year to meet credit growth as this level of capital is enough to drive growth.