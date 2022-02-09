Bosch to set up IT facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bosch Global Software Technologies will be setting up their facility here which will provide employment for about 3,000 people in the region, an official release said on Tuesday.

During a virtual meeting with the leadership team of Bosch, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao welcomed the company and said the state has the best talent pool and infrastructure, it said. Bosch Global Software Technologies Vice-President Centre Head Kiran Sundara Raman, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and senior officials were present in the meeting.

"Bosch in Hyderabad! German MNC & a world leader in mobility, industrial engineering & home appliances has chosen Hyderabad as a strategic location with its Bosch Global Software Technologies and R&D presence. The proposed facility will provide employment to about 3,000 people," the Minister tweeted.