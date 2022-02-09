Bosch to set up IT facility in Hyderabad
Bosch Global Software Technologies will be setting up their facility here which will provide employment for about 3,000 people in the region, an official release said on Tuesday.
During a virtual meeting with the leadership team of Bosch, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao welcomed the company and said the state has the best talent pool and infrastructure, it said. Bosch Global Software Technologies Vice-President Centre Head Kiran Sundara Raman, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and senior officials were present in the meeting.
"Bosch in Hyderabad! German MNC & a world leader in mobility, industrial engineering & home appliances has chosen Hyderabad as a strategic location with its Bosch Global Software Technologies and R&D presence. The proposed facility will provide employment to about 3,000 people," the Minister tweeted.