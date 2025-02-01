"Budget Offers Sweet News for the Middle Class": MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta

New Delhi/Mangaluru : Hailing the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta described it as a "comprehensive, balanced, and people-centric budget" aimed at driving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

In his reaction, Capt. Chowta said the budget has addressed the concerns of the middle class, farmers, and small entrepreneurs while announcing several transformative initiatives. "The revision of income tax slabs, providing exemptions up to ₹12 lakh, is a historic decision. No one expected such a significant tax relief, and this will bring substantial economic benefits to the middle class and salaried employees," he remarked.

From the perspective of Mangaluru, the MP termed the budget as significant. He highlighted the impetus given to shipbuilding and maritime development, which could offer Mangaluru an opportunity to contribute to global trade and reclaim its position on the world stage. "With the announcement of a ₹25,000 crore corpus for establishing shipbuilding clusters and a maritime development fund, we are committed to pursuing follow-up measures to ensure Mangaluru benefits from these initiatives," Chowta said.

Capt. Chowta expressed optimism about the proposal to set up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Tier-2 cities. "We have already submitted a request to the Finance Minister to establish a GCC in Mangaluru. Discussions with the state government are underway to expedite the process," he added.

The budget also raises the credit limit under the Kisan Credit Card from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, providing easier access to loans for small and marginal farmers. Additionally, the reduction in prices of essential items such as LED TVs, electric vehicles, mobile phones, cancer medicines, skincare products, and indigenous textiles will significantly benefit consumers. Chowta also welcomed the allocation of funds for new startups and schemes supporting entrepreneurship among five lakh Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women.

Highlighting the "PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana," a new scheme aimed at agricultural advancement, Chowta called it a commendable step. He added that the budget reflects a strong commitment to uplifting women, vulnerable sections, and the working class while addressing social inequalities and poverty eradication.

On the healthcare front, Chowta noted that 36 life-saving drugs, including those for cancer treatment, have been made completely customs-duty-free, ensuring affordable care for the underprivileged. Other notable measures include the establishment of cancer treatment centres in all districts, broadband services for all government schools, and low-interest loans of up to ₹20 crore for startups.

"This budget prioritises every key sector and reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. There is no doubt that it will propel the nation towards becoming a developed India," Capt. Chowta concluded.