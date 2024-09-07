Carbon fibre production by FY26: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday expressed confidence that the niche carbon fibre -- which is used in aerospace, civil engineering and defence as an alternative to metal -- will be produced by India in 2025-26. Currently, India does not produce any carbon fibre and relies completely on imports from countries such as the US, France, Japan and Germany. The European Union’s proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, a tax on embedded carbon imports, is expected to kick in from 2026.

“The coming days belong to Technical textiles in every sector. I am fully confident that in 2025-26 the niche carbon fibre product will also be with India,” Singh told reporters here. The minister asserted that after the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, it has ‘balanced imports’ in the hygiene sector.

“Earlier we used to import diapers. Thanks to PM Modi for bringing production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme which has created excitement in the industry,” Singh said.