Just In
Centre approves Rs 224 crore outlay for J&K's Shopian bypass
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday that an allocation of Rs 224.44 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the Shopian Bypass on National Highway-444 in Jammu & Kashmir.
This development, which will comprise a 2-lane stretch across 8.925 km in the Shopian district, will be executed using the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.
The minister said the project also holds strategic significance as it links Shopian district with Pulwama on one side and Kulgam on the other within Jammu & Kashmir.
It is poised to significantly benefit apple growers in south Kashmir, particularly in Shopian district, known as the “Apple Bowl of the Valley,” by facilitating swift transportation of produce to the markets.
The overall impact includes improved connectivity and heightened road safety measures, he added.