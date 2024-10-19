CMFRI organises 'Fish Walk' to learn about diverse wonders of marine life

Kochi : A group of enthusiasts, including students and professionals, on Saturday embarked on the unconventional 'Fish Walk' expedition, along with scientists and technical staff of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), to experience firsthand the diversity of fishes landing in the harbour.



A public outreach programme of the CMFRI, the Fish Walk evoked an overwhelming response from a wide cross-section of citizens in and around Kochi.



The event started early in the morning when the full team witnessed the bustling activities at Munambam Fisheries Harbour and observed fish landings from nine trawlers.



The catch comprised mostly large-head and small-head hairtails (ribbonfish), cuttlefish, squid, bulleyes, Indian scad, pufferfish and a plethora of species in catch brought in for the fish meal industry.



The team was led by the CMFRI's Dr Miriam Paul Sreeram and Dr Ratheesh Kumar, who were seen explaining marine diversity and their specialities in detail to the participants.



Apart from getting a ringside view of the diversity of marine landings, the participants were surprised to learn about the gill baskets of rays being used in Asian medicine, and the use of fish maw or air bladders of eels and croakers in food and wine-making industries.



In all, the team recorded 42 fish species, 5 cephalopods and two shrimps, the diversity of which evoked deep interest from the participants. The participants comprised of graduate and postgraduate students and professionals from the banking, refinery, and architecture sectors. They also learned about a range of topics, including the dynamics of fisheries in Kerala, the various craft and gear, fishing trip economics, transporting and marketing of landings and socio-economic conditions of fishers.



CMFRI experts also shared insights into how climate change is affecting oceans and marine ecosystems, providing the group with an understanding of challenges and issues in the marine fisheries sector.



"The Fish Walk has elicited strong interest from across the society with applicants ranging from primary school students to defence and police officials, homemakers, seafood industry workers, accountants, medical practitioners, college faculties and even senior citizens in their seventies," Dr Sreeram, Principal Scientist and Coordinator of the initiative, said.



"All applicants will be accommodated in subsequent Fish Walk expeditions. The next Fish Walk will take place on 26th October 2024. Special expeditions for researchers are also planned for the future. Schools and colleges in Ernakulam and other districts have also expressed willingness to take part in the event. All are also welcome to explore the CMFRI’s Marine Biodiversity Museum and Aquarium on working days, to learn more about marine life," Dr Sreeram added.