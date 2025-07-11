Credai Hyd property show to be held in Aug

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad has officially announced the 2025 edition of its flagship Hyderabad Property Show, set to take place from August 15 to 17 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Halls 1 & 3. With the theme “Choice is Yours,” this year’s event promises to empower homebuyers by offering a one-stop destination to explore RERA-approved projects by over 70 reputed developers.

The announcement was made by CREDAI Hyderabad’s senior leadership team, including President N Jaideep Reddy, President-Elect B Jagannath Rao, General Secretary K Kranti Kiran Reddy, Convenor Kurra Srinath, Co-convenor Aravind Rao Mechineni, and other office bearers and committee members.

The Property Show aims to dispel real estate myths by presenting credible, RERA-compliant properties under one roof. It will feature a diverse mix of apartments, villas, plots, and commercial spaces from across Hyderabad. Highlighting Hyderabad’s strong real estate momentum, President N Jaideep Reddy noted that the city witnessed property registrations worth Rs4,300 crore in May 2025 — a 14 per cent year-on-year increase. He attributed this to the city’s booming employment hubs, robust infrastructure development, and ongoing investments by global firms. “Hyderabad is poised for a major transformation with metro rail expansion and elevated corridor projects in the pipeline. With interest rates easing and new high-rise launches, now is the ideal time to invest,” he said.

President-Elect B Jagannath Rao echoed the sentiment, calling Hyderabad a “true global city” that continues to attract investments across sectors including IT, manufacturing, life sciences, EVs, and defense. “Despite global uncertainties, Hyderabad’s resilience and investor-friendly climate make it a preferred destination,” he added. Speaking on the upcoming show, Convenor Kurra Srinath described the event as “more than just a real estate exhibition — it’s a celebration of trust, choice, and community.”