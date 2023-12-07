Live
- Israel strikes Hamas stronghold in Jabalia refugee camp
- CBI arrests assistant garrison engineer from Raj's Kota in graft case
- Massive decline in farmers’ registration for food-grain procurement in Bengal after arrest of min: LoP
- Microsoft India announces hike of 6% on business software from Feb 1
- Kodali Nani visits Cyclone affected areas in Gudivada, assures of govt. support
- Goa TMC demands apology from Giriraj Singh over ‘Thumka’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee
- NIA files charge sheet in Nizamabad PFI case, total accused now is 17
- FIR cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement between kidnappers and parents: Delhi HC
- State IB sounds KLO alert day after Mamata embarks on N Bengal tour
- Probe launched into input received from US concerning national security: Jaishankar
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (07-12-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-07-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.18 ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-07-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.18
|Rs. 86.68
|Euro
|Rs. 90.73
|Rs. 93.42
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.92
|Rs. 23.60
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.41
|Rs. 2.56
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.88
|Rs. 109.03
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.22
|Rs. 56.86
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.92
|Rs. 63.76
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 96.30
|Rs. 99.17
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.77
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.62
|Rs. 4.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.88
|Rs. 11.42
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.37
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.62
|Rs. 53.67
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.43
|Rs. 22.87
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.13
|Rs. 8.45
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.81
|Rs. 64.67
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.06
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.22
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS