Live
- Wrong to infer I didn't back Rwanda plan as UK Chancellor: Sunak
- Attack on ED sleuths: BJP files PIL in Calcutta HC
- World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance and celebrations
- Mumbai Marathon 2024 set to host global running icon Meb Keflezighi
- Dense fog, Cold Day conditions to continue over north India: IMD
- SC stays Bombay HC order calling EC to immediately hold Pune Parliamentary seat bypoll
- INDIA will abolish Agniveer if voted to power: Jayant Chaudhary
- Acer unveils new AI-led PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors at CES 2024
- EaseMy Trip suspends all flight bookings for Maldives
- Over 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 with Indian operators inspected, no adverse findings: DGCA
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (08-01-2024)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JANUARY-08-2024.BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JANUARY-08-2024.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.90
|
Rs. 86.39
|
Euro
|
Rs. 91.78
|
Rs. 94.51
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.84
|
Rs. 23.52
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.42
|
Rs. 2.56
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.57
|
Rs. 109.73
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 56.24
|
Rs. 57.91
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.72
|
Rs. 64.58
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 98.80
|
Rs. 101.74
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.91
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.65
|
Rs. 4.87
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.85
|
Rs. 11.38
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.85
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 52.31
|
Rs. 54.38
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.35
|
Rs. 22.80
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 8.25
|
Rs. 8.57
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 63.07
|
Rs. 64.94
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.11
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 14.16
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A