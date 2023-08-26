Live
Daily Forex Rates (26-08-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-26-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-26-2023.
|
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.47
|
Rs. 85.95
|
Euro
|
Rs. 90.09
|
Rs. 92.77
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.72
|
Rs. 23.40
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.40
|
Rs. 2.54
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 104.98
|
Rs. 108.10
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.42
|
Rs. 55.01
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.34
|
Rs. 63.16
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 94.34
|
Rs. 97.14
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.68
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.66
|
Rs. 4.88
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.75
|
Rs. 11.27
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.49
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.27
|
Rs. 51.22
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.23
|
Rs. 22.69
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.62
|
Rs. 7.92
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.52
|
Rs. 63.35
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.05
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.83
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A