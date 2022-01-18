DanaMojo launches new platform for donors

Hyderabad: DanaMojo, India's only exclusive payment platform for NGOs has expanded to reaching out to donors with its Giving Marketplace. It has decided to add this B2C offering to its B2B business. With the Giving Marketplace, individuals can select to give to any of its over 350 NGOs based on the cause or location they prefer.

Donors can easily locate NGOs in their own city or even close to them through the Giving Marketplace. Further they can select from over 20 different causes, more than 30 beneficiary types and about 2,800 projects of NGOs.

Dhaval Udani, Founder and Managing Director, DanaMojo said: "We have already done our due diligence to onboard each of these NGOs and know that they have all the legal requirements fulfilled in accepting donations. We want to offer them our support by listing them on our marketplace that will allow patrons to come here and donate as easily as possible with the click of a button, based on their criteria."

DanaMojo offers a holistic solution, reducing the overall cost, time and effort for NGOs while supporting their objective of increasing donations. Since its launch in 2016, it has 1,000 NGOs on its platform including Goonj, Karunashraya, PETA, CRY etc.