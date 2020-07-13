Department of Pharma finalizing guidelines for selecting locations of bulk drug & medical devices parks: Sadananda Gowda

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has said that Department of Pharmaceuticals is finalizing guidelines, which will form the basis for objectively selecting locations of upcoming three bulk drugs parks and four medical devices parks in the country. The exercise is an effort to make India self-sufficient in manufacturing bulk drugs or APIs.

The guideline will become the basis for selection of developers for this prestigious project which is part of government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India) mission. India imports more than 70 per cent of its API or bulk drug needs, largely from countries such as China.

"Department of Pharmaceuticals is finalising guidelines which will form the basis for objectively selecting locations of upcoming three bulk drugs parks and four medical devices parks in the country," Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers D.V. Sadananda Gowda said in a statement after his meeting with Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal today met Mr Gowda in New Delhi and handed over request letter for considering setting up of one of the proposed Bulk Drug Park in Bhatinda.

Mr Sadananda Gowda in a tweet said, "Had a very fruitful meeting with Finance Minister of Punjab Shri Manpreet Singh Badal Ji to discuss various issues related to my Ministry, especially Pharmaceutical sectors. @MSBADAL"





In order to encourage domestic production of critical APIs and KSM and medical devices, Union Cabinet has approved a scheme for development of three bulk drugs and four medical devices parks in which Central Government will extend Grants-in-Aid to States with a maximum limit of Rs 1000 crore per bulk drug park and Rs 100 crore per medical device parks.

In addition, the Centre also announced a Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting domestic manufacturing of key critical Starting Materials and Drug Intermediates and APIs as well as medical devices across the country. Total financial implications of these schemes will be about Rs 13,760 crore.

The scheme for promotion of bulk Drug Park is expected to result in incremental production of bulk drugs worth about Rs 46,400 crore, while scheme for promotion of medical device park will lead to incremental production of medical devices worth about Rs 68,437 crore.