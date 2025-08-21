Design show from Sept 5

Hyderabad: Design Democracy 2025, a stage for design, craft, and future thinking, will take place from September 5–7 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. Over 120 leading brands, 80 influential speakers, and an estimated 15,000 visitors across three days of exhibitions, talks, installations, and curated experiences will participate in the luxury design exhibition. With a sharp focus on the future of Indian design, the festival will transform Hyderabad into the country’s creative epicenter, uniting professionals across architecture, interiors, product design, art, and visual culture.

The show returns to champion the evolving design identity on a global platform. The upcoming edition presents an expansive, cross-disciplinary showcase that spans furniture, lighting, flooring, home furnishings, kitchen & bath, décor accessories, and fine art, a celebration of innovation rooted in craft, culture, and storytelling.

With an emphasis on immersive storytelling, the festival introduces three distinct pavilions: Atelier, Canvas, and Muse, each a sensorial experience that dissolves the boundaries between craft, design, art, and culture. Participating names include Jaipur Rugs, The Charcoal Project, FAZO Project, Shailesh Rajput, AKFD + Anantaya, Within, Ravish Vohra Homes, Ek Kalakaar, and AHM Singapore, among others, each contributing to a larger narrative of India’s creative future.