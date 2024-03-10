Digital Twin: How India can become a leader in this new tech

New Delhi : Government's 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative, which was unveiled last month by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), is a technology that offers a solution by creating virtual replicas of physical assets, allowing for real-time monitoring, simulation and analysis for experimental iterations and feedback loop to adapt to the changes for achieving the best outcomes.

This initiative is a call to action for public entities, infrastructure planners, tech giants, startups, and academia to break free from silos and engage in Whole-of-Nation approach.



'Sangam: Digital Twin' symbolises a collaborative leap towards reshaping infrastructure planning and design, combining the prowess of 5G, IoT, AI, AR/VR, AI native 6G, Digital Twin and next-gen computational technologies.



The initiative comes in the backdrop of the past decade's breakthroughs in communication, computation and sensing in the era of techade striving for the vision 2047.



In response to global movements towards smart infrastructure and supported by India's geospatial leapfrog, Sangam positions India at the forefront in digital infrastructure and innovation, while acknowledging similar advancements made globally.



This initiative aims to demonstrate the practical implementation of innovative infrastructure planning solutions, to develop a model framework for facilitating faster and more effective collaboration, and to provide a future blueprint that may serve as a roadmap to scale and replicate successful strategies in future infrastructure projects.

The DoT has asked industry pioneers, startups, MSMEs, academia, innovators and forward-thinkers to pre-register and actively participate in Sangam's outreach programmes, "and explore, create, and commit to transform the future of infrastructure planning and design".