Dubai-Based Teen, Kavin Khanna Collaborates with KCS Foundation to Launch Digital Literacy Initiative in Bihar

Kavin Khanna, a 17 year old, Dubai-based student from Jumeirah College, has partnered with KCS Foundation India to launch the Skill Leap Project—a transformative digital literacy initiative that has already empowered over 2,700 underprivileged students in rural Bihar. The project aims to bridge the digital divide and foster digital empowerment by setting up advanced computer labs and delivering a future-ready curriculum.

The first Skill Leap lab was inaugurated in September 2023 at Village Kaina, District Samastipur in Bihar, equipped with 20 state-of-the-art computers and supported by three full-time local teachers. The initiative is run in collaboration with the KCS Foundation, a community-focused non-profit registered under NITI Aayog (DARPAN). The foundation provided ground-level support in identifying the school, staffing, and sustaining the program.

Kavin, who leads the initiative remotely from Dubai, conducts weekly interactive online sessions with students and visited the Bihar center in April 2025 to engage with teachers and students through workshops and motivational sessions. His efforts have been supported by nearly $10,000 in fundraising from global contributors.

What sets Skill Leap apart is its structured, future-focused curriculum, designed by Kavin in consultation with educators and technologists. Students are trained in digital literacy, computer operations, coding, artificial intelligence (AI), and practical financial literacy. The curriculum blends foundational skills with real-world applications—preparing students not only to participate in the digital economy but to thrive in it.

Reflecting on his mission, Kavin Khanna said,

“Skill Leap is more than a project—it’s a movement fueled by belief in the power of equal opportunity. Watching over 2,700 students from rural Bihar step into a digital classroom, many for the first time in their lives, has been deeply humbling. We’re not just teaching students how to use technology; we’re showing them they are part of a larger world, full of possibility. If we can spark confidence in just one child to dream bigger and pursue a different future, then every effort has been worth it. This is just the beginning—we’re building a foundation for lifelong change.”

The Skill Leap curriculum covers digital literacy, basic computer operations, coding, artificial intelligence, and financial skills—designed to equip students with the knowledge needed to succeed in today’s tech-driven world.

Pankaj Jha, Founder of KCS Foundation, added,

“When a young changemaker like Kavin joins hands with a grassroots organisation like ours, real impact unfolds. His vision, energy, and unwavering commitment have helped us bring digital education to corners of Bihar that are often forgotten. The transformation we’re witnessing is profound; children who had never touched a computer are now learning to code, explore AI, and think critically. This initiative is bridging more than just the digital divide—it’s restoring confidence and hope in these communities. We are proud to be partners in this journey of empowerment.”

With expansion plans underway, the Skill Leap Project aims to replicate its impact in other underserved regions of India. By uniting the energy of youth leadership with grassroots expertise, the project stands as a compelling model for scalable and sustainable change in education.