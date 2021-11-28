Extramarks unveils new logo

Extramarks, an EdTech giant, has announced the launch of its new logo, visual identity, and category positioning. At the core of the branding are new visual assets, including a refreshed logo and the one-stop Learning App solution- reflecting the brand's values- 'fun' 'engaging', 'integrated' and 'inclusive' with a modern approach to digital learning. The new branding is already live across several communication channels. The latest version of the app is available for both iOS and Android device users.

As a part of this launch, the company's flagship product- has undergone a complete experiential overhaul. The company has integrated all its applications in the K-12, JEE, NEET segments and its school-based solutions like Assessment Center and Live Class Platform into a single app "Extramarks – The Learning App," making it a one-stop learning destination for students across segments.

The app leverages the proven pedagogy of Learn-Practice-Test, which encourages students towards wholesome learning. Besides media-rich modules, live classes, and recorded lectures for learning, students will can also use practice score boosters, high weightage questions, get unlimited doubt solving live sessions, create custom tests, and get access to many more exciting features for a holistic learning experience.

The new avatar of the logo in form of an Airplane symbolises the renewed brand ambition of helping students' dreams take flight through a more personalised, creative, and holistic learning experience. The brand colour scheme is now a deeper shade of orange, reflective of the vitality that children bring, reminiscent of their enthusiasm for learning, and their fascination for new concepts.

Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks stated, "With the onset of the pandemic, the whole EdTech category has evolved further and attracted new-age learners. This presented us with the opportunity to evolve with changing times reaffirming the comany's commitment to developing inclusive, intuitive, and holistic tech-enabled learning solutions.