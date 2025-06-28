FICCI holds interactive business session on UAE

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), Government of Sharjah, UAE, organized an interactive business session today in Hyderabad titled “Expand Your Business in International Markets through UAE.”

The session drew participation from a wide range of industry stakeholders across Telangana, including leaders from manufacturing, logistics, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and engineering sectors. Jayadev Meela, Co-Chairman, FICCI Telangana State Council & Director, Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd., delivered the welcome address and emphasized the strategic relevance of the UAE, particularly Sharjah, as a launchpad for Indian businesses targeting international markets under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Saud Al Mazrouei, Director General, SAIF Zone, delivered the keynote address. He highlighted the unique advantages of SAIF Zone such as 100 per cent foreign ownership, world-class infrastructure, simplified regulatory procedures, and seamless global connectivity, making it an ideal hub for Indian companies to expand their global footprint.

A corporate video on SAIF Zone’s facilities was showcased, followed by a presentation by Anoop Warrier from SAIF Zone, who elaborated on the ease of doing business in Sharjah and the dedicated support available to Indian investors. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dhruv Gupta, Partner, Eternify and Executive Committee Member, FICCI Telangana State Council, who reiterated the importance of India–UAE partnerships and FICCI’s commitment to facilitating such engagements across states.