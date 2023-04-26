FTCCI invites entries for Annual Excellence Awards

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), 106 years old and one of India's most dynamic regional chambers, announced its next edition of Excellence Awards. The entries are open now and are invited from entrepreneurs for their work done in Telangana.

The awards promote the spirit of entrepreneurship. These were initiated in 1974 and are continued year after year uninterruptedly, said Anil Agarwal, President of FTCCI, addressing a press conference at Federation House in Red Hills on Tuesday. "The awardees are rewarded for excellence and are given for their works, operations, and outstanding contributions in the State of Telangana," he said, adding "Until last year, we had 22 categories but this year they have added a new category, 'Startups'."

Best Startup award is initiated this year, stated Meela Jayadev, Senior VP of FTCCI. The last date for paying the nomination fee is 15th May'23 and the last date for receiving nominations will be 31st May.