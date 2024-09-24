Full-suite HRMS Provider greytHR Hosts Customer Meet in Hyderabad

greytHR, a full-suite HRMS platform provider, hosted an exclusive customer meet in Hyderabad. Named greyt2gether and organized at Hotel Greenpark on September 20, the event aimed to gain a deeper understanding of greytHR’s customer needs and expectations.

With over 115 delegates in attendance, the event kicked off with a company overview and a presentation on what brand greytHR means to its customers. Janani Prakaash, Head ‒ People & Culture, Genzeon, delivered a keynote address on “Building Today for Leading Tomorrow.” Team greytHR showcased new feature releases and how these add value to our customers. A dedicated customer feedback session followed this presentation.

Eight esteemed legacy customers, who have been with greytHR for over 12 years, were honored for their loyalty and shared valuable insights on how greytHR has supported their HR and payroll processes. Their experiences underscored greytHR’s consistent reliability and value in helping organizations streamline operations and achieve long-term success.

“The Hyderabad edition of greyt2gether was an excellent opportunity for us to meet up with our clients in the region. Their candid feedback gave us deeper insights into their challenges, expectations, and accomplishments. We are now exploring the possibility of using their inputs to augment our full-suite HRMS and serve more businesses in the state,” stated Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO of greytHR.

“Our recent customer meet was a platform for us to have deeper interactions with greytHR users. Their appreciation of our new modules and AI-based features was inspiring. Moreover, their suggestions were invaluable. We’ll consider all of them to drive product innovation and service excellence,” added Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO of greytHR.

The event was a platform for Team greytHR to address several product-related queries and help customers gain a thorough understanding of the product. It concluded with a networking session where the delegates exchanged knowledge and shared experiences with their peers.