Live
- From Uri to Pahalgam: PM Modi’s zero-tolerance doctrine against Pakistan’s terror playbook
- Team has clear goals, we must perform well to achieve them: Telugu Titans' Bharat Hooda
- MP to release today female cheetah 'Dheera' in Gandhi Sagar sanctuary
- Google Experiments With Spotlight-Style Search App for Windows Users
- Kerala HC orders probe into Sabarimala gold plating work after noting discrepancies
- God sent PM Modi as ‘avatar purush’ to lead India: Mukesh Ambani
- Pakistan Gains Minor Relief as ICC Weighs U-Turn in Handshake Controversy
- Demon Slayer Infinity Castle OTT Release Date in India | Where to Watch
- Wordle Answer Today (#1551) – September 17, 2025 | Hints and Solution
- Pawan Kalyan Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi, Praises His Leadership
God sent PM Modi as ‘avatar purush’ to lead India: Mukesh Ambani
New Delhi: God has sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an ‘avatar purush’ to lead India, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of...
New Delhi: God has sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an ‘avatar purush’ to lead India, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail, while extending wishes on his 75th birthday on Wednesday.
Mukesh Ambani extended wishes for the “most respected and beloved Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi Ji” on behalf of the entire business community of India, the Reliance family, as well as from the Ambani family.
“Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. I convey my heartiest felicitations to Prime Minister Modi Ji,” Ambani said.
“It is not a coincidence that Modi Ji's Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat's Amrit Kaal. It is my deepest wish that Modi Ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100. God Almighty himself has sent Modi Ji as an avatar purush to lead our motherland to become the greatest nation on earth,” he added.
The industrialist called it his "good fortune” to have known PM Modi “closely for more than three decades”.
He stated that PM Modi is a leader who is working tirelessly to transform India into a global superpower.
“I have never seen a leader who worked so tirelessly for a better future for India and Indians. He first transformed Gujarat into an economic powerhouse,” Ambani said.
“Now he is transforming the whole of India into a global superpower. I join all my 145 crore fellow Indians in wishing our Prime Minister a happy birthday and praying for his continuous good health. Jai Shri Krishna! Jai Hind!” he added.
PM Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programmes. It has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.