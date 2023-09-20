Live
Just In
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 20, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged
The gold rates in Hyderabad on September 20, 2023 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,210 with a hike of Rs. 150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,230 with hike of Rs. 160.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 78,300 per kilogram.
The gold and silver rates have seen a consistent fall in the last week. However, it remains to be seen whether it would hike further.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.