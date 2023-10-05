Gold declines Rs 150; silver climbs Rs 300

New Delhi: Gold price declined Rs 150 to Rs 57,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in the yellow metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.



In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 57,500 per 10 grams. However, silver climbed Rs 300 to Rs 71,300 per kg. "Gold traded negative on Thursday, with spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 57,350/10 grams, down by Rs 150 against its previous close," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said. In the international markets, gold was down at USD 1,820 per ounce, while silver was trading higher at USD 21.15 per ounce. Comex gold prices consolidated their lowest level since March amid mixed cues, Gandhi said. Meanwhile, in futures trade, the December contract of gold fell Rs 7 to Rs 56,714 per 10 grams. Also, December contract of silver jumped Rs 387 to Rs 67,272 per kg on the MCX.