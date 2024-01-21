Live
- The transformative power of spirituality: Healing from within
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Telangana govt. appoints new advisors to the government, issues orders
- Telangana Govt to rope in film stars to campaign against drug abuse
- TS puts in more efforts to get national status for Palamuru
- Centre decides to fence Myanmar border: Shah
- Farida Raj: Beacon of hope and resilience
- A Revolutionary Leap in Sustainable Handcrafted Heirloom Fashion
- Malaika Arora narrates childhood hurdles in rented home: It was very difficult
- Hyderabad: Gang involved in facilitating passports for foreigners busted
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 21 January, 2024
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged.
The gold rates in Vijayawada on 21 January, 2024 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,800 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Ram 63,050 with a hike of Rs. 100.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 77,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.