Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 20 May 2021

Gold rate today on 20 May 2021: Gold rate today have been hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,820 with a hike of Rs 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,720 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,770 per ten gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 20 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,920 with a hike of Rs. 20.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,690 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,310 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rate has been at Rs. 45,650 and Rs. 46,650 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 10 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,810 Rs. 50,710 Rs.73,000 Chennai Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,900 Rs.77,500 Kolkata Rs. 46,680 Rs. 50,300 Rs.73,000 Mumbai Rs. 45,640 Rs. 46,640 Rs.73,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.