Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 27 August, 2024
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes
The gold rates in Vijayawada on 27 August, 2024 slashed. Going by the rates today surges, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 66,940 with a fall of Rs. 10 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 73,030 with a fall of Rs. 10
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is at Rs. 92,800 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.