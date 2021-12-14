Gopichand launches edutech platform Ekluvya

Hyderabad: Dronacharya awardee Pullela Gopichand launched Ekluvya - an edutech company that aims to maximise a kid's learning potential. Member of Parliament Dr G Ranjith Reddy and SR Hatcheries Director Tirupathi Reddy participated in the launch. Ekluvya is its newest entrant in the $10-billion edutech market has been growing at a rapid pace since the onset of Covid.

Gopichand said, "I usually don't endorse brands. On rare occasions that I agree, I do it only after rigorously studying every aspect of the organization. In Ekluvya, I saw a hungry team that wants to right a lot of wrongs happening in our childhood learning."

What makes Ekluvya stand out of the cluttered market seems to be their choice of people. Apart from cherry picking great teachers, they are also betting on storytellers, filmmakers, and artists.

"Only about 12-15 per cent of kids are really interested in studying. There is a huge set of kids that are distracted. They pursue learning only because their parents ask them to. The biggest challenge hence is not in lecturing them about various subjects, but in engaging them. Firing up curiosity propels them to self-education. That's our endgame. Which is why we are investing in talent that knows how to engage disinterested students," says Santhosh Reddy Anagandula, Chairman of Ekluvya.