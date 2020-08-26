Government makes use of FASTag mandatory for availing any discount in toll charges

Government has made use of electronic toll collection device FASTag mandatory to allow users avail any discount at the highway toll plazas, including a return journey within 24 hours, across the country. The decision has been taken to promote a digital mode of payment and ensure seamless travel on the National Highways.

The ministry of road transport and highways amended the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008 to allow a discount for users making a return journey within 24 hours and other local exemptions only in cases where vehicle carries a valid functional FASTag.

An official statement said, "In order to further promote digital payments on the fee plazas on the national highways, it is decided that discount for users who make return journey within 24 hours and all other local exemptions shall be provided only if the vehicle carries a valid functional FASTag."

The Ministry has also informed that the amendment would also enable automatic discount and no prior receipt or intimation will be necessary if return journeys are completed within 24 hours.

FASTag

It is an electronic toll collection device that is fixed on the windshield of a vehicle to enable drivers to zip through toll plazas without having to stop. In the process, the toll payment is directly deducted from a prepaid wallet or bank account directly linked to it.

The use of FASTag was made compulsory earlier this year on all toll plazas on all national highways. It was made compulsory to reduce cash handling, ensure seamless movement of vehicles, decongest national highways and curb fuel consumption.