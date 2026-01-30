GRT donates Rs 77.5L for palliative care centre in Chennai

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, has extended financial support of Rs77.50 lakh to Anandam Trust, Ambattur, for the construction of a Palliative Care Centre in Chennai, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.

The contribution aims to support terminally ill and economically disadvantaged patients by providing compassionate medical care, comfort and dignity during the most vulnerable stages of life.

The proposed centre will focus on pain management, emotional support and improving the overall quality of life for patients and their families. According to the company, the initiative reflects its belief that healthcare extends beyond clinical treatment to include empathy, emotional care and dignity. The centre is envisioned as a space where patients receive holistic support, addressing both physical and emotional needs.