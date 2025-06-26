LIC's biggest Pension Plan 2025: Earn monthly pension up to ₹44,000 monthly

Have you planned your retirement yet? If not, LIC's newly launched Smart Pension Plan 2025 could be your financial safety net in the golden years. Implemented from February 18, 2025, this pension scheme promises regular monthly income for life through a one-time lump sum investment.



Key Features of LIC Smart Pension Plan:

Non-linked, non-participating annuity plan

Minimum investment starts from ₹1 lakh

For an investment of ₹10 lakh, you receive about ₹6,000 per month

A larger investment of ₹50 lakh fetches a monthly pension of up to ₹44,000

Ideal for Senior Citizens:

This plan is tailor-made for individuals aged 60 years and above, offering:

Guaranteed monthly pension

Easy application process with fixed returns

Liquidity support in emergencies

Tax benefits, enhancing savings potential

Why Choose This Plan?

LIC ensures your money stays safe while providing a dependable income stream during retirement. With rising costs and limited financial avenues in old age, the LIC Smart Pension Plan 2025 can be your reliable companion for a secure and worry-free future.